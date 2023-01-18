Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session

Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live.
"It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."
Gov. Green says he has the same priorities as both House and Senate lawmakers, focusing on housing, affordability and dealing with the climate crisis. And he promises to make real progress by working hand-in-hand with his former colleagues.
"There will be different pathways and different roads, perhaps both will be equally good in my opinion," Green said.
Because of the relationships he's built in the Legislature, Green says he'll be able to bring about results -- fast.
"I'm just going to do it 10 times faster because I'll be in partnership with the House, in partnership with the Senate and I'm not gonna wait to release monies," he added. "I'm not going to wait to sign bills. We're going to get things going."
Green says he will propose a $306 million tax break package to help people facing economic hardship.
Gov. Green says he'll lay out details of his priorities on Monday in his first State of the State address.
