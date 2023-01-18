 Skip to main content
Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session

Josh Green

Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live.

"It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

