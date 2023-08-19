Gov. Green's speech addresses concerns, needs and future of Maui

LAHAINA (KITV4) -- With the death toll continuing to rise following the fires on Maui, Hawaii Governor Josh Green delivered an address Friday evening.
Covering numerous major areas of concern and joined by his wife, Gov. Green stated, "More than 2,200 buildings have been destroyed, and another 500 have been damaged at an estimated cost of nearly $6 billion, but far more devastating than any material loss, is the loss of precious lives."
As of Friday the death toll from last week's fires increased to 114. The cause of the wildfire disaster is still being pursued and hundreds of people still haven't been found or identified.
Earlier in the week Herman Andaya resigned as head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency.
"We will get to the bottom of exactly how the fire started, how our emergency procedures and protocols need to be strengthened and how we can improve our defenses to protect us in the future", said Gov. Green. He also expressed gratitude to FEMA, President Biden and several other agencies, helpers & responders.
According to Maui Police, they've searched about 78-percent of the disaster area so far. Nearly 500 search and rescue workers -- and 40 search dogs are combing through the impact zone. With few exceptions, it's strongly advised to stay out of impacted areas.
Gov. Green requested Friday, "We humbly ask people please not travel to the area affected by the disaster in West Maui, until further notice, except for returning residents and authorized emergency relief workers."
The speech also emphasized some of the best ways to support the victims of the Maui fire include giving to the American Red Cross or to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
Regarding the speech, longtime Hawaii political analyst Neal Milner told KITV4, "I think the speech was a good one, I'm happy about this, it wasn't a speech about blame and responsibility, I understand why people want to know about blame and responsibility, and at this stage there's a whole lot we don't know about it, but also there's also a whole lot people are going through right now that he acknowledged."
"Lahaina belongs to its people and we are committed to rebuilding and restoring it the way they want it", said Gov. Green.