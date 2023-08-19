 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Green's speech addresses concerns, needs and future of Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Josh Green: "I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis"

LAHAINA (KITV4) -- With the death toll continuing to rise following the fires on Maui, Hawaii Governor Josh Green delivered an address Friday evening.

Covering numerous major areas of concern and joined by his wife, Gov. Green stated, "More than 2,200 buildings have been destroyed, and another 500 have been damaged at an estimated cost of nearly $6 billion, but far more devastating than any material loss, is the loss of precious lives."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred