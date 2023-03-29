 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Good Samaritan saves 100-year-old woman with Heimlich maneuver

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Roberts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ryan Roberts, a ceramics teacher at Iolani School, was driving home Tuesday evening with his sons when he noticed something was wrong.

"What is this lady doing in the middle of the road? She's going to get hurt," he said. "As we passed her, the side mirror I was watching her, I was like, 'the lady is hurt.'"

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred