Giving history old history new life: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with developing windy trades and low
relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions
Thursday and Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS..
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
By AUDREY McAVOY and HAVEN DALEY - Associated Press
"This plane had a history being on an aircraft carrier in Pearl Harbor." detailed Dr. Arthur Lendo, nephew of the last SBD pilot. "Then it was deployed in the Pacific and fought in the Battle of the Coral Sea."
Joining the historic fleet now displayed at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, it's a moment in history forever frozen in time.
Elissa Iines is the executive director of the aviation museum.
"We have the Zero, we have the Val, we have the Kate, the three Japanese aircrafts that were involved in the attack itself," she explains. "We have the SBD and the P40. To be able to hear first hand from the veterans how these aircraft were part of that day is very powerful for us."
Recovered by the Navy, over 13 years ago, from the depths of Lake Michigan, efforts to restore the historic SBD-2P was an arduous one.
"In this case [it took] 44 thousand human hours, working with over 1500 people." explained Troy Thrash, president of the Kalamazoo Air Zoo.
But it was an effort that would unlock new opportunity to connect past to present.
An opportunity not only to preserve history but create new stories, new memories, new history.
"We want, especially young people, not only to read the stories or see the stories on a plaque with some photos. We bring them in, we have them working on these historical aircrafts side by side with our volunteers," Thrash continued. So they're not only learning the science, the technology, the engineering, the art and the math, but they're learning the history behind these aircrafts."
So as we continue to remember those notable moments in American history,
and we're commemorating not the 81st anniversary of the attacks but the 181st,
those stories remain alive, generating new meaning through the generations.