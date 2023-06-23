 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 8 to 12 feet
this weekend.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Georgia police department under investigation for allegedly using an image of a Black man as a shooting target during a safety class

(CNN) — A metro Atlanta police department is receiving backlash after posting images and video on social media of a Black man being used on a poster as a target during a firearms safety class.

The video and images show officers with the Villa Rica Police Department holding a firearms safety class earlier this month where civilians are seen firing shots at posters with an African American man on them.

An error occurred