Geologist: Mauna Loa eruption not just a looker, but a learning experience thanks to improved technology

Mauna Loa lava

Chief among the differences between today's eruption at Mauna Loa compared to the previous one -- technological advances, University of Hawai'i geologist Scott Rowland pointed out. 

"There are lots more seismometers, lots more tilt meters, I mean, GPS was not available, satellite interferometry was not available, so the ability to study what's going on both under the ground and on the surface is much greater than what it was in 1984," said Rowland, who studied the last eruption himself.

