Geologist: Mauna Loa eruption not just a looker, but a learning experience thanks to improved technology

Chief among the differences between today's eruption at Mauna Loa compared to the previous one -- technological advances, University of Hawai'i geologist Scott Rowland pointed out.
"There are lots more seismometers, lots more tilt meters, I mean, GPS was not available, satellite interferometry was not available, so the ability to study what's going on both under the ground and on the surface is much greater than what it was in 1984," said Rowland, who studied the last eruption himself.
Additionally, the vent during the 1984 event was higher up-rift than today's one, and its flows were longer because they did not reach the more gradual slopes towards the bottom of the mountain as quickly.
The curtains of lava fountaining out of Mauna Loa have attracted thousands of visitors to the Daniel K Inouye Highway eager to catch a glimpse.
While the flow is not currently threatening any homes, experts with the United States Geological Survey predict it could cross the highway in about a week.
"Which will be a big hassle, obviously, for people who use it every day but if Mauna Loa was going to erupt, it's hard to imagine a better place to be adding some lava than up there near Saddle Road," Rowland said.
"Sounds weird but it's kind of an ideal eruption of Mauna Loa."
Since the eruption broke out, experts have discussed the lava's movement and speed, often explaining it slows down as it creeps towards the bottom of the mountain.
There are three factors that delay the lava's movement, Rowland added -- the first, obviously, being gravity.
Lava streams down steeper slopes faster and slower as it reaches more gradual declines.
"Even if you were rolling just a big old basketball down the slope, it would go fast at first and it would slow down when it gets more gradual," Rowland said.
As lava travels, it cools and becomes more thick and sticky, adding to the hold up.
Additionally, the magma spewing out of a volcano typically decreases in speed as an eruption persists.
"So the supply to the flow is probably decreasing as well," Rowland added.
Meantime, as more onlookers flock to the Daniel K Inouye Highway to enjoy the view, transportation officials are urging drivers not to park on the road's shoulders because it's a safety hazard.
Officers will be enforcing the no parking zones between mile markers 16 and 31.