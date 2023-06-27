FTA awards City and County of Honolulu $20 million to purchase new electric buses

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Rolling toward a greener future, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services was recently awarded $20 million by the Federal Transit Administration to buy new electric buses through a grant program, which aims to electrify public transit fleets across the United States.
Speaking at a meeting Tuesday at Honolulu Hale, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, "We're very excited for our city, because what we're going to talk about moves us forward into the 21st century."
"FTA is pleased to announce the award of $20 million from the Low-No grant program to TheBus, which will increase sustainable transportation options in Honolulu for residents and visitors alike – all while creating good American jobs and training the transit workforce on next-generation technologies," said Ray Tellis, FTA Administrator.
Supporting cleaner air, social mobility, and more, FTA is providing $1.7 billion to over a hundred bus projects across the country.
Through the Low or No Emission Grant Program fund, DTS will purchase up to seven 40-foot Battery Electric Buses and up to eighteen battery electric bus chargers for the Pearl City Bus Depot. The federal share finances 85% of bus purchases and 90% of electric infrastructure.
The grant will also help provide work-force training and technical support, as Honolulu’s transportation moves into an era of all-clean-energy. With this funding, the City will stay on track on its promise for its Zero-Emissions Fleet Transition Plan, which targets a full transition to an all-electric bus fleet by the year 2040.