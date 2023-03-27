Frustration mounts over motor boat stuck near sacred site in West Maui

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
MAUI (KITV-4) -- A 56-foot motor boat that got stuck in the north side of the Lahaina Boat Harbor channel on March 8 still has not been removed, exacerbating residents' frustration over the beaching.
Days after the Kuuipo was first reported aground, the vessel was found closer to shore, about 8 feet away from the Hauola birthing stone. Deemed a sacred site, ali'i, or chiefs in the Pi'ilani line birthed their children on the rock.
It's unclear how the boat ended up near the site, but the Department of Land and Natural Resources informed the owner he was forbidden from bringing it near the stone.
Now that the boat is near the site, the state has taken over trying to remove it.
"It's sad to say, it's nothing new to us, it's the normal," area resident Kekai Keahi said of becoming accustomed to seeing stranded boats in West Maui waters.
Kuuipo's beaching comes a little over a month after a luxury yacht got stuck in Honolua Bay and began leaking fuel.
Keahi tells me about two to three boats beach at Mala Wharf each year, leading to oil spills.
"We've been trying to work with the state and say, 'you know, maybe it shouldn't be a mooring area because of the volatility of the area," Keahi added.
According to area Councilmember Tamara Paltin, part of the problem is there are no permanent harbor masters stationed at several of the island's harbors to monitor moorings.
"I am not sure that all of the boats moored offshore are legally permitted to be there," Paltin pointed out.
Paltin said the state and its contractor may try to remove the Kuuipo sometime this week.
Moving forward, Paltin has suggested she round up a group of community members who would be willing to help track dockings.