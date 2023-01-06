Friends remember Hawaiian entertainer Danny Kaleikini, the 'Ambassador of Aloha'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In his own words, Danny Kaleikini described always being thankful for every day of his life.
"I started out with doing a prayer every morning to Akua -- to God -- and I thank Him for the breath of life," he said.
Even coming from humble beginnings growing up on Hawaiian homestead in Papakolea.
"We didn't have much, but the best part was, we didn't know we didn't have much," Kaleikini said.
That mentality of being grateful for what he did have -- a big family and food to eat right in the backyard -- set the foundation for a life rich in aloha that he shared with the many friends, and strangers, he met over the years.
"He didn't preach it. He just did it. 'Aloha. Hey, everyone, I hope you're having a good time,'" said Hawaiian entertainer Kimo Kahoano. "Everything was sweet and smooth. And just the best. And that's what I'm gonna miss. I'm gonna miss Danny's ability to make so many people happy every time."
The legendary Hawaiian entertainer -- who devoted his life to sharing aloha with the world -- died Friday. Kaleikini was 85.
The Roosevelt High School graduate sold newspapers, shined shoes and originally wanted to be a truck driver.
But he had a knack for singing -- recalling the many backyard kanikapila sessions and learning all the Hawaiian hymns from his family.
He began performing at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel as a freshman at the University of Hawaii and later moved to the Hilton Hawaiian Village.
"Many of us younger Hawaiian guys aspired to be Danny," added entertainer Brickwood Galuteria. "But never quite made that level. So he maintains his specific space in the history of Hawaii and history of showbiz."
Kaleikini got his big break singing nightly at the then-Kahala Hilton in 1967 -- performing for U.S. presidents, celebrities and royal dignitaries.
He gave Kahoano a job as a dancer there the same year.
"What I learned from Dan is wow, he's consistent. There is no half smile. You know what I mean? There's no like frown. There's no sunken moment," he said. "He was there for everyone. He was always giving so I shared that with my career, right. Give everybody that feeling of aloha."
And that aloha he embodied is what he shared with audiences around the world and at home.
"We were so blessed to have someone like Danny, and he's going to be greatly missed. Especially we all say aloha. You know, he had this special way of saying aloha," said singer Melveen Leed. "And you felt his sincerity. You know, and he loved to entertain, he loved people, he loved life."
Kaleikini was named Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" in 1988 by then-Governor John Waihee.
