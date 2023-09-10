 Skip to main content
Friends mourn longtime local food critic Nadine Kam, who died on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Before there was social media and all these food influencers, there was the newspaper, and its restaurant critic. That was what Nadine Kam was to Hawai'i for decades, at both the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and Honolulu Star-Advertiser. She died at the age of 63 on Tuesday at her mother's house in Waipahu after a battle with cancer.

Nadine Kam was the original influencer, writing about food and where to find great places since the 90s. Hoku Yuen was a reader of Kam's column. "She was where we went to. That's how we knew where to eat. She knew all the greatest spots and newest spots," says Yuen. 

