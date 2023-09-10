Friends mourn longtime local food critic Nadine Kam, who died on Tuesday

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Before there was social media and all these food influencers, there was the newspaper, and its restaurant critic. That was what Nadine Kam was to Hawai'i for decades, at both the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and Honolulu Star-Advertiser. She died at the age of 63 on Tuesday at her mother's house in Waipahu after a battle with cancer.
Nadine Kam was the original influencer, writing about food and where to find great places since the 90s. Hoku Yuen was a reader of Kam's column. "She was where we went to. That's how we knew where to eat. She knew all the greatest spots and newest spots," says Yuen.
Kam penned The Weekly Eater, with a plate covering her face, so nobody knew who she was for a long time. Her column started at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, and after the papers merged, she continued it at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Public relations agent and Japanese publication columnist Sean Morris was one of her best friends. "She approached every dining experience, whether it be a casual one or a highbrow one, with such fervor and passion. She really loved what she loved," he says. The two dined out several times a week in Hawai'i and on food trips.
Advertising professional and food blogger Melissa Chang is another best friend. "I like that she was very straightforward when we were eating and she would lend her opinions. I'll also miss her K-Pop opinions. She had very, very strong opinions on K-Pop!" laughs Chang.
Friends say Kam was obsessed with K-Pop, and she enjoyed regularly posting herself dancing to Korean music videos to her Instagram page.
Chang jokes that in heaven, Nadine has reunited with her husband, Chris, who predeceased her, and they are dancing to K-Pop videos.
Kam also specialized in fashion and music reporting. She stopped writing for the paper in July as she got sicker, but kept posting social media reviews.
Kam is a University of Hawai'i at Manoa journalism graduate. She is survived by her mother and four siblings.
Her funeral is on December 7th at Mililani Mortuary; viewing at 10 a.m., service at 11. Her family asks people to donate to her and her late husband's UH Foundation endowment instead giving cash or flowers. Click here for the link.