Friday Night Prime time: Inclusionary Basketball League

From the cheering fans to the squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, it's a thing lifelong memories are made of.
But for some high school students across Oahu, expanded access to inclusionary sports, their very first opportunity to take the court, represent their school, and prove it's not the height, size or ability of the player, rather their heart that makes the game.
"I think it's just giving them the opportunity to know what it's like to be on a sports team," explained Roosevelt FNPT coach, Max Martinez. "Have practices, compete against other teams. We play Kalani in a couple weeks and we have to take a bus over there so just giving them that experience it really awesome."
Returning for the first time in three years, the league that started out with just two participating teams now spans 10 Oahu public schools.
"We've expanded from not just the east division, but now also some OIA west schools," added Roosevelt principal Sean Wong. "It's just about giving that opportunity for the students and giving them that chance to have fun."
Parents, staff, and league administrators hope the program sets a precedent for similar inclusionary projects throughout the state.
"I think it's amazing for these special kids. It gives them something to look forward," gushed Rachel Morrero. "My son is amazing. He's having so much fun and I see how much these kids love it."
And for those who know, nothing quite compares to rush of playing for something bigger than yourself.
"Shout out to my team!" McKinley's Alakai Rolando elated.
But sometimes a little victory dance is in order for players paving the way for inclusion for years to come.