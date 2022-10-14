Friday Morning Weather - Trade Winds Return, Some Moisture Still Lingers

HONOLULU (KITV4) High-pressure northwest of the islands will move slowly east over the next couple of days. This will support the increase of northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday.
A mostly dry weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend as a drier air mass moves in, and the atmosphere becomes more stable. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting. The front may move over the islands around the middle of next week.
A new north swell is expected to build in near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels before gradually lowering through the weekend. Another north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week, potentially producing another round of near advisory level surf for north-facing shores. An even larger north swell is anticipated around the middle of next week although confidence remains low.
A small, long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in and will boost surf along south-facing shores to near the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.
East shore surf will remain well below average for the next couple of days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands except for east shores exposed to the north swell.