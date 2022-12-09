 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Friday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue with Choppy, High Surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high pressure system centered far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong trade winds across the state through tonight then decreasing to more breezy trades from Saturday into Tuesday. These strong winds will build clouds over mountain areas and produce periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over all island leeward sections through the weekend.

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

