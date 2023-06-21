 Skip to main content
French government shuts down a climate group after protests turn violent

The climate group "Les Soulevements de la Terre" was among those protesting against a new water reserve for agricultural irrigation, in Sainte-Soline, central-western France, on March 25, 2023.

(CNN) The French government has decided to dissolve a climate activist group, following a series of fiery clashes between demonstrators and police.

The decision to shut down Soulèvements de la Terre (the Earth Uprisings), an umbrella organization of climate activist groups, was taken by the French cabinet following a request by President Emmanuel Macron, government spokesperson Olivier Véran told journalists on Wednesday.

Members of Les Soulevements de la Terre protests the extraction of sand for industrial purposes, on June 11, 2023.

