Four surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility will be drained

Multimedia Journalist
Honolulu (KITV4) -- Draining will begin July 17 for four surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility.
This comes after approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Hawaii Department of Health.
Before fuel operations were stopped, the surge tanks held fuel for transfers between the red hill storage tanks. Now, the tanks serve no purpose so are being drained.
Approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel are scheduled to be removed from the tanks.
The fuel will then be moved to above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The process is expected to take two weeks.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.