Four surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility will be drained

Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility

Honolulu (KITV4) -- Draining will begin July 17 for four surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility.

This comes after approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Hawaii Department of Health.

