Former Mayor Defends Maui Emergency Management Director Who Resigned

KAHULUI (KITV4) --- In an exclusive KITV4 interview, former Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa spoke out in defense of his former chief of staff, Herman Andaya. Andaya resigned earlier this month after the press blamed him for the not sounding the tsunami warning system during the Lahaina fire.
But Arakawa says that call would not have been Andaya's anyway, since he was off island.
"We need to be able to take our time, let the research be done. Let the studies come out instead of throwing blame all over the place," Arakawa said. He soon named Andaya as a subject that he believes was unfairly targeted.
"He wasn't on Maui, he was in Honolulu attending a conference with FEMA. Well, part of the job when you're dealing with a major catastrophe that may happen is to get the instructions on how you're going to deal with it." Alan Arakawa said.
"And I will tell you how our administration worked. You will not find one incident where I blamed any of my departments or allow them to take the blame for any major challenge," he added.
"Herman is of the same mentality. He will never blame anybody within his department or within the administration. He'll take it on his own shoulders," Arakawa said of the former Emergency Management Director.
Andaya came under fire at an August 16th presser, as a national CBS press reporter asserted, "Had a siren gone off, they would have known that there was a crisis emerging. And as we know, so many bodies were found in the ground."
Arakawa sees it differently. "As in the case of almost every department, almost when the governor is gone, the lieutenant governor takes over. Fire chief is gone, the deputy takes over. He wasn't the one to make the calls because he wasn't here in the time frame. And he wasn't on the ground, he wasn't at EOC," he explained.
In video of the August 16th press conference, Andaya explained that the "Emergency operation center was in full activation that night."
A Maui County Facebook post just before 6PM reads the Emergency operation center was activated at that time for both fires. Yet, evacuees had already fled to the water by 5:30PM.
"But, yet we throw blame. It's almost never just one person independent of any other information," Arakawa said of the decisions made at the Emergency Operations Center.
Arakawa described a scenario in which multiple agencies meet on the bottom floor of the county building in preparation of a pending storm or the development of a crisis.
County representatives have not given a clear answer as to what time the Emergency Operation Center convened, and how much longer after evacuees entered the water at Front Street by 5:30PM
KITV4 News has reached out directly to Herman Andaya to ask if he would be willing to comment on the issues.