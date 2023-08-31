 Skip to main content
Former Mayor Defends Maui Emergency Management Director Who Resigned

In a KITV4 exclusive, former Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa defended his former chief of staff, Herman Andaya
KAHULUI (KITV4) --- In an exclusive KITV4 interview, former Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa spoke out in defense of his former chief of staff, Herman Andaya. Andaya resigned earlier this month after the press blamed him for the not sounding the tsunami warning system during the Lahaina fire.

But Arakawa says that call would not have been Andaya's anyway, since he was off island.

