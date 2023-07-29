Former Honolulu Mayor pens book about COVID-19.

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell and his Deputy Managing Director Georgette Deemer have published a book titled “Our Beaches Were Empty, Our Hospitals Full,” with 25 contributors representing business, medical, community and government leaders.
Caldwell was at a book signing on Saturday in Honolulu. The book talks to community leaders on their perspective about what really happened during the pandemic in Hawai'i, leading to the numerous decisions on keeping our state safe.
"What comes through in this book is about hope, perseverance, sacrifice. We as a community came together. Our ohana was really strong. We helped and protected each other. We had the lowest mortality rate of any major city in the country," says Caldwell.