Former Bishop Estate and OHA trustee Oswald Stender dies at age 90

  • Updated
Oswald Stender in 2014

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Bishop Estate and Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Trustee Oswald "Oz" Stender has died.

His family confirms Stender passed early Wednesday afternoon at his home.

Stender served as a Bishop Estate trustee from 1990 to 1999, and as a trustee for OHA from 2000 to 2014, where he retired.

Stender was involved in many other Native Hawaiian organizations and projects.

His family says plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Stender was 90 years old.

