Former Bishop Estate and OHA trustee Oswald Stender dies at age 90 KITV Web Staff Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Oswald Stender in 2014 HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Bishop Estate and Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Trustee Oswald "Oz" Stender has died.His family confirms Stender passed early Wednesday afternoon at his home.Stender served as a Bishop Estate trustee from 1990 to 1999, and as a trustee for OHA from 2000 to 2014, where he retired.Stender was involved in many other Native Hawaiian organizations and projects.His family says plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.Stender was 90 years old.