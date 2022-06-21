For the first time in history, there are no incarcerated girls in Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV4) - For the first time in the state's history, there are no incarcerated girls in Hawaii.
The Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in Kailua said it's been that way for nearly a month, after the last girl received her diploma and was released.
The historical milestone comes after years of juvenile justice reform, helping cut down the incarcerated population by about 70-percent between 2010 and 2014.
More recent programs like the Kawailoa Youth and Family Wellness Center, created in 2018, have also helped to keep girls from being incarcerated, by intervening before any crimes are committed.
"The most vulnerable that came to HYCF in their journey in the systems had heavy trauma," explained Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility Administrator Mark Patterson. "A lot of the girls in the state system are runaways, and a lot of their offenses are what we call low level crimes."
Patterson said the number of incarcerated boys is also trending down, with 17 at HYCF on Tuesday.
He said he believed the trend will continue, and what's needed next is making sure more services are available on neighbor islands to keep juveniles out of the judicial system.
"Whether it be girls, boys, women, or men in the criminal justice system, non-profits and services providing resources is what's really needed from the legislature to fund the community programs in order to help our most vulnerable families and their children." said Patterson. "If we can see that zero is achievable in each one of those areas, we can have serious correctional reform in the state of hawaii."