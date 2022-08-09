Food Trucks Competition Comes to Kauai on September 11

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
LIHUE (KITV4) - Food trucks from all over Kauai will convene on September 11 for a one-day competition and event, all featuring locally made cuisine.
"Battle of the Food Trucks" takes place Sunday, September 11, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., on Kress Street in Lihue. Live entertainment will include Kauai Kollab, Kawaiola, and MC by Augie T.
Food trucks will square off for the top spot: Best Kauai Food Truck of 2022. Judging will be done by attendees for the People’s Choice Award, and secret celebrity judges will help determine the Best Truck.
Tickets are $75 for general admission, and $100 for VIP.
The event is presented by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and the Kauai Visitors Bureau.
“Food is at the center of our community and bringing everyone together around the table is one of the best ways to support each other," says Addison Bulosan, President of Rice Street Business Association. "By supporting our local food trucks, local farmers, and local producers, we are building a stronger sustainable local food system for all of us.”
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.