Food and floral shortages expected to drive up prices in the islands

Produce

Hawaii's food supply is shrinking in the aftermath of natural disasters, including the most recent mass flooding in California, which supplies much of the produce for the islands.

"Some farms got wiped out. Their whole crop is still wiped out so they have to re-plant and that means ... that produce is not going to anyone now so more shortages," said Alika Rivera of Manson Products. "It's still going to be a huge factor even up into the Spring because plants don't grow the next day. It takes a while."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

