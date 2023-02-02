Food and floral shortages expected to drive up prices in the islands

Hawaii's food supply is shrinking in the aftermath of natural disasters, including the most recent mass flooding in California, which supplies much of the produce for the islands.
"Some farms got wiped out. Their whole crop is still wiped out so they have to re-plant and that means ... that produce is not going to anyone now so more shortages," said Alika Rivera of Manson Products. "It's still going to be a huge factor even up into the Spring because plants don't grow the next day. It takes a while."
The damage to crops comes on top of labor shortages, higher shipping costs and other factors driving up the price of food and necessities. According to wholesaler D. Otani Produce, prices are extremely high right now for things such as broccoli, cauliflower and celery.
Shortages of everything from food to flowers are only expected to get worse this Spring because of severe weather across the country. And that means higher prices for consumers.
"We've definitely felt the impact here. I mean, we've had cases where there's no lettuce," Rivera added. "And we can't say nothing to our customers except we have no control."
Hawaii is especially vulnerable to food insecurity because an estimated 90% of food is imported, according to the state.
Local florists are also feeling the pinch, with shortage of certain flowers ahead of Valentine's Day.
"For a florist, this is our Super Bowl," said Monty Pereira, who runs Watanabe Floral. "We've always dealt with this though. In the perishable world, you're at the mercy of Mother Nature."
