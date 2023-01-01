First responders treat people injured by illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve and Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- New Year's Eve into New Years Day was extremely busy for first responders.
The Honolulu Fire and Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 calls last night and into the morning.
Many of those calls were related to illegal fireworks. They are meant only for professionals, but many residents decided to set them off anyway-leading to serious injuries.
The director of Honolulu Emergency Services, Dr. James Ireland, says there were more serious injuries this year compared to last year.
"Quite a few injuries from aerial fireworks striking people mostly in the face which caused devastating facial injuries, but also in genitals, neck, and other extremities" shares Ireland.
EMS received 12 firework related calls and HFD received 10 this is an increase from past years.
A 12-year-old female was struck in the face by a firework in Waianae and treated by EMS with life saving measures and is still in critical condition.
EMS is still understaffed and says it is glad they were able to respond quickly to everyone in need of care.
"I can't thank them enough for coming in and helping and saving lives whether than being home with their families but that is their job and that's what they do and they do it 24/7 all year around, but basically last night was a pretty brutal night."
Other people suffered with vision issues, injuries to hands, and breathing issues from the smoke.
First responders say they were saddened to hear of all the injuries that occurred this new year, but say it was expected.
The Fire Captain and public information officer for the Honolulu Fire Department, Malcolm Medrano, says his team is fully prepared to respond to this volume of calls and treat everyone in need of medical attention.
"It doesn't make us angry, we are prepared we know what we're signing up for and what oath we took and our mission is still the same, to provide for a safer community through prevention, preparedness and effective emergency response" shares Medrano.
These departments hope there are less injuries next new year, but say preventative action needs to be taken to achieve that. Officials are in support of legislation that will enforce the ban on fireworks.
Multimedia Journalist
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
