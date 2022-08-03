First-of-its-kind blood test screens for over 50 types of cancers

HONOLULU (KITV-4) The American Cancer Society estimates Hawaii has more than 7,700 new cases of cancer in 2022. Now in the battle against cancer: a single blood test that can screen for over 50 cancers.
Early detection improves treatment outcomes and optimizes survival rates by finding the cancer before it spreads.
One of these early-identification blood tests is called the Galleri test, which can find multiple cancers by identifying fragments of DNA associated with cancer cells.
"With a very simple blood draw, we can test for more than 50 cancers at one time, and then with a positive finding, do our typical diagnostic workup and get treating early once the cancer is confirmed, " explains Dr. Ira Zunin of Manakai O Malama Healthcare Group.
But most cancers are now only detected by symptoms. The most common screenings are mammograms, colonoscopy's and pap smears.
"With the blood test screening this is for patients who don't have symptoms," says Dr. David Tamura , Assoc. Professor - U.H. Cancer Center. "Those who don't have cancer. You want to catch it really really early -- that's your highest chance of being cured, of having a normal life afterwards."
Once cancer is detected, a biopsy is done to confirm.
Dr. Ira Zunin, Manakai O Malama Healthcare Group adds, "And what's really unique about it and so beneficial, it enables us to easily find cancers much earlier than we normally would. And as most of us know, the earlier we find a cancer the better the outcome. We have the ability to find it before it spreads."
Following detection, is treatment. This screening blood test is suggested for those over 50-years old and for people who are at a higher risk for cancer. These blood tests require a prescription from your health provider The test is not broadly covered by insurance, and the cost for the blood test is between $1,000 and$1,500.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.