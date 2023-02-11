First grader at Ewa Elementary protests against Lincoln Day

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
EWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A first grader from Ewa Elementary School protested against a school event Friday, Lincoln Day. He said he disagrees with his teachers and the school that former president Abraham Lincoln is an American hero.
Surrounded by a large audience of teachers, families and other students, six-year-old, Laguna Ing was the only student protesting.
His message was to instead- celebrate Hawaiians, Filipinos, and yourself.
“Some people are going to hate me for what I do and some people will like it. I was looking up stuff on YouTube and there’s this video I watched it. It actually showed what bad things Lincoln did," said six-year-old Laguna Ing.
His parents say Lincoln Day is the largest event at Ewa Elementary school, deep in tradition where students spend several weeks preparing for it with songs and performances.
"They're having students spend their classroom time learning over and over repeating songs that say Lincoln is my hero. If you replace Lincoln with any other politician, that would be incredibly creepy. It’s incredibly political and you can even say its brainwashing,” said Khara Jabola-Carolus, mother of Laguna.
Former state representative and father, Kaniela Ing said his son's stance is now raising questions in the community on what needs to be taught in schools. He said he wants to see more hula dancing and Hawaiian culture classes.
"Why we do celebrate people like Lincoln and not Keelikolani Day or Prince Kuhio day and Liliuokaani’s birthday? Why not our own? There’s real consequences in this like we wonder why there’s only been one non-white mayor in the history of Honolulu despite us being majority Hawaiian, Filipino, Samoan and Asian. It’s because from an early age, we're celebrating heros that look like Lincoln," said Kaniela Ing.
However, many disagree. they said it is not appropriate to share a political message at a school event where families are supposed to be having fun.
"Some of them were parents who had kids participating in this Lincoln Day event and from what they say their kids worked really hard on the performances. I can understand the frustrations coming from them," said Chris Gouveia, Miliani resident.
Videos of the protest during the Lincoln Day celebration at Ewa Elementary School has gone viral on several social media platforms.
A man from the audience tore up Laguna's sign and the protest ultimately ended with the family being escorted out by security.
The family added there are no plans for another protest. However six-year-old Laguna Ing, told KITV4 he believes students will join him next school year if he does protest again.