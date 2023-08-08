First all-wahine CDL class will help fill an urgent need for truck drivers

In a profession dominated by men, Nani Chai is out to win.
In a profession dominated by men, Nani Chai is out to win.
"I've always had that mindset that anything a man can do, a girl can do better," she said.
Nani Chai is part of the state's first all-wahine CDL class, hoping to fill an urgent need for truck drivers.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is subsidizing the program with a goal of licensing dozens of CDL drivers by the end of the year.
"There is a big truck driver shortage here in Hawaii," said Kaneheilua Lindsey, a program manager at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. "And one of the ways we felt we can address that issue is by diversifying the people that are in this industry."
From a shortage of garbage collectors to school bus drivers and people delivering goods: "Less drivers means that we have less people to take these goods around the island and food and gas and to take them to the retail stores or where ever, which can lead to higher costs and emptier shelves."
The nonprofit's not only working to fill a need, but to uplift local families with higher-paying jobs.
"To raise their household income so that they can more comfortably live in Hawaii," Lindsey said.
The base pay for a CDL license A driver ranges between $50,000 to more than $90,000.
And for Mina Abang, that's lifechanging.
"It's what my dream was -- it's a good provider for my family," she said.
She's going from shuffling papers to maneuvering big rigs.
"Yes paperwork, but admiring all the trucks every day that passed, and be like, 'I want to do that. One day I'm going to do that,'" Abang said.
And the women's dreams are now coming true.
"Hopefully get into my dream job. I want to drive for city and county dump trucks," Chai said. "You're helping everybody take care of their land and their 'aina."
There's currently a dozen women in the CDL class that runs through the end of August. The course costs $250, compared to the usual $4,500.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will be running more classes this fall across the islands.
For more information, go here.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
