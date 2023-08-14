Fire Relief Housing Programs connect victims with temporary living arrangements

MAUI (KITV4) -- It's estimated between 2,000 to 3,000 potential disaster survivors may need housing following the fires on Maui.
Hawaii State Disaster Management Coordinator Luke Meyers says multiple programs remain in place for fire victims.
Meyers told KITV4, "One is a program that allows individuals to stay in hotels - we're working closely with American Red Cross and those in the shelters to find hotels, put up at no cost to the disaster survivor to get them in, as of this afternoon [Monday] we're happy to say we have about 305 individuals put into hotels and out of the shelters."
The state will reportedly pay to house displaced residents for at least thirty days.
Meyers says, "It's a 30 to 45 day window, it'll be looked at as we continue through the incident." The time period could potentially be extended.
Another program established is the Hawaii Fire Relief Program where individuals offer up vacant units in their houses, whole entire houses, condos or other arrangements.
There's also the Temporary Housing Initiative that the governor's launched, which involves Airbnb. There are roughly 1,400 units available to disaster survivors. Info requires visiting the Airbnb app. If you have housing you would like to offer up on the platform, you can do so here.
For more information on the Hawaii Fire relief housing program (involving providing or searching for housing) for fire victims, call 808-587-0469. Daily hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (HST).