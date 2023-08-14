 Skip to main content
Fire Relief Housing Programs connect victims with temporary living arrangements

Wildfires in Lahaina

The state just launched the "Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program" to help Maui residents who lost their home or are displaced because of the fires.

MAUI (KITV4) -- It's estimated between 2,000 to 3,000 potential disaster survivors may need housing following the fires on Maui.

Hawaii State Disaster Management Coordinator Luke Meyers says multiple programs remain in place for fire victims.

