Filipino Americans Make Mark at Grammy Awards

Apr 4, 2022

Bruno Mars won for Record of the Year with Silk Sonic H.E.R won for Best Traditional R&B Performance LAS VEGAS-- This year's Grammy awards featured artists of Filipino descent in the winners circle and up on stage performing for a Las Vegas audience.Olivia Rodrigo, who is of mixed heritage and of Filipino descent on her father's side, was nominated for 7 Grammys in all and won Best New Artist.Bruno Mars was back this year at the Grammys taking home Song of the year for his new act, Silk Sonic. The local icon previously won 11 Grammys and is of Filipino descent on his Mom's side.H.E.R., who is both Filipino and Black, won Best Traditional R & B performance for her song 'Fight for you.' She later took to the stage with Lenny Kravitz.KITV4 chatted with Waikiki musician Tyler Donovan who says Filipino representation has progressed in the last decade."That's inspiring to see. Filipinos in general, because there are a lot of artists who are like half Filipino and not a lot of people know. Great to see that at the Grammys," Donovan said. Tyler Donovan plays at Hideout by Laylow in Waikiki.