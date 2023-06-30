Fighting Fentanyl: Family and friends warn public

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fatal fentanyl overdoses have spiked in the last year across the state according to the Department of Health.
Oahu saw 33 overdoses in 2022 alone. There were 13 on Maui; 7 on Kauai. And there were 6 deaths on Hawaii Island.
The policing district in Kailua-Kona accounted for over half of the fentanyl recovered last year for the entire state in law enforcement operations. But communities in West Hawaii have still felt the pain of the fentanyl epidemic.
At Honokohau Harbor, 53-year-old Steve Berengue is being remembered by those in the paddling community. He had gone to Oahu for a reggae-rock concert.
Berengue was one of five people who paramedics responded to on June 4 in Waikiki after a mass fentanyl overdose in a shoreline hotel.
The three who survived told authorities they didn't know that either MDMA or cocaine consumed by the partakers had contained the synthetic drug, fentanyl.
"It's a Trojan horse, so it comes not just in a powder form. It can come disguised as cocaine or even a prescription pill," Lt. Edwin Buyten of the Hawaii Police Department told KITV4.
At Honokohau harbor, an empty canoe rack and other corners of the 'Freddie Berengue Hale' are marked with mementos of his son, Steve.
"We're in regatta season right now, so when we're at regatta races, you come across people and everyone's taking their time out to talk about Steve, to hug, to say how much they miss Steve," Eddie Hayward said, telling KITV4 how the paddling community honors Steve's father, Freddie, annually. Friends of the family will now be remembering both father and son, whose birthdays were celebrated on the same week.
Friends and family hope that the public will be on high alert after the most recent news.
"With Steve's loss, they see a positive with the situation - that is bringing more awareness. Just recently, they were able to nab the two people behind the situation," Hayward said.
A couple was arrested on Oahu in connection with distributing the designer drug.
In Kailua-Kona, Kym Gentry-Peck's daughter was a straight-A student who died at the age of 14 last October of a fentanyl overdose. The drugs were acquired online.
"These drugs are highly accessible. You can buy them online and have them delivered to your home by the United States Postal Service," Gentry-Peck said.
Peck says her daughter had been waiting for months to see a mental health professional. She believes social media plays a role in acute pressure and anxiety that teens deal with these days--but also a role in how they connect with the drugs themselves.
"I'm sure there are many platforms. The one that I'm going to address is the one that brought it into my home, which is Instagram. And these guys troll for kids. They pose as other kids, they befriend them and eventually they become their dealers," Gentry-Peck said.
Gentry-Peck is working to raise awareness for the lack of mental health resources here on the Big Island and how deadly this generation of drugs are.
"We need to talk about mental health, we need to talk about addiction and we need to talk about it now," she cautioned.