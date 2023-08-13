Fight between brothers reportedly turned deadly on Honolulu

SPJ Intern
(KITV4) - Honolulu police say a fight between two brothers escalated leaving a person dead Saturday night.
Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., two people were reportedly in an argument, when it escalated into a physical altercation.
The incident happened along University Avenue in a 3-story walk-up unit.
The suspect called 911 and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene once Emergency services arrived.
The 51-year-old suspect was arrested for murder in the second degree.
An investigation will show if weapons were involved, what caused the fight and how the victim died.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
