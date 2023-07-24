Federal Reserve opens digital payment platform FedNow

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Another digital payment platform is open for business.
FedNow is a digital payment system that works through consumer accounts at banks and financial institutions for expedited payments.
Digital payment platforms have been around since the late 90s, it was the advent of PayPal in 2000 that helped the changed the game financial transaction game. The first of the services to build relationships with the banks and financial institutions, it was a major advantage in securing public confidence. That game changer paved the way for Venmo, Zelle, CashApp and others now part of the everyday financial landscape.
Starting this month: Enter FedNow. It’s the Federal Reserve’s digital platform to promises to offer higher levels transactional speed.
“So payments settle instantly between financial institutions,” said Katey Mobley, Chief Growth Officer at HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union. “This is a much faster way to settle payments than traditional methods like ACH, debit & credit cards, checks and wires.”
Transfers in this platform will be secure enough for payments beyond person to person transactions.
“Using the input from banks and credit unions and it'll have things like account to account transfers and consumer to business transfers,” added Scott Young, Vice President of Payments Operations for HawaiiUSA FCU. “Like when you're paying a bill, business to business government, to business consumer to government.”
Just now at the front end of the program’s rollout, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is the 1st institution in the state offering it to its members.
“Two years ago, we were luckily to be chosen as one of the 120 pilot organizations that was chosen by the Federal Reserve Bank to be part of this development process,” said Young. “For us, we thought it was important to be part of that was because our members were really demanding it. They talked about Zelle and Venmo. A lot of our members use that type of service now, so we saw that need and the desire from our membership.”
That’s the good news for those eager to use this new convenience. The bad news:
“So one of the things that with this system, since it's new, both the sender and receiver institution need to be on the system,” said Mobley. “It will start to grow as more financial institutions jump on. Then our members are going to start to see the money coming through faster.”
More details about FedNow are available through branches and customer service representatives at your bank or credit union. and other online resources are on the official FedNow website.
