Fed up fishermen remove mounds of trash from Maui harbors after dumpsters were removed

Two small boat harbors on Maui have been looking more like landfills after large dumpsters were removed from the facilities a week ago.
Community members claim mounds of trash have been sitting at the Ma'alaea and Lahaina harbors for several days.
"It's just piling up," commercial fisherman Kelson Kihe said.
Ed Underwood, administrator for the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation under the Department of Land and Natural Resources, said he has received reports of the commercial operators at the facilities dumping their trash there.
However, Underwood added community members have been disposing of their personal trash as well.
"That's (the debris) not all coming from boats. There's no way. We don't have enough boats in the facility to generate that much rubbish," Underwood insisted.
Staff with the Department of Land and Natural Resources have been cleaning the facilities daily, Underwood added. Local fishermen have been doing the same to stop the debris from flying into the ocean, especially with the high winds of late.
Commercial fisherman Layne Nakagawa said he gathered about 130 bags worth of trash from Ma'alaea Harbor.
"We don't just go to the harbor, go to work and back home," Nakagawa added.
"It's our full-time livelihood so it does mean a little more than just being a job."
According to Underwood, the state is in the process of renewing its contract with Maui Disposal Company to restore the full dumpsters. Since the contract was not finalized, the dumpsters were removed.
In the meantime, smaller bins are available at the facilities.
"People need to be responsible for their own 'opala," Underwood asserted.
"If the rubbish cans are full, take it somewhere else to dispose of it."
Violators could face a fine of $5,000 per day for a first offense, $10,000 a day for a second, and $15,000 on the third and subsequent offenses.
