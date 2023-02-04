...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 245 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1123 AM HST, radar indicated that heavy rainfall has eased
over Oahu. There were still some pockets of moderate to heavy
rain in the Waianae and North Shore areas with rates of
around 1 to 2 inches per hour. Stream levels from earlier
rainfall also remain elevated in many areas of the island.
- This advisory includes the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 245 PM HST if flooding;
persists.;
This Flood Advisory replaces the previously issued Flash Flood;
Warning that was in effect for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
February is Hawaiian language month- celebrate the month at different events happening around the Islands
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- In celebration of Mahina 'Olelo Hawai'i, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement with other Native Hawaiian organizations will host different language events this month. Hawaiian language speakers and learners can attend the free events an participate in games, informational booths, and a Hawaiian speech competition for students grades K-12.
The goal is to spotlight the Hawaiian language and encourage more people tp practice the language.