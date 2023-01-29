FDA eases rules for blood donations by gay men

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 815 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 515 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain spreading over to
leeward areas at times. Streams on the leeward side have
shown a quick rise as heavy rainfall continues. Additional
periods of rainfall are expected into this evening. Rain
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected from this
rainfall.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Aiea, Halawa,
Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu,
Moanalua, Ahuimanu, and Makaha.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 815 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
.An upper level low approaching the state will increase the threat
for heavy rainfall across the state with the heaviest rain expected
tonight through Monday.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low approaching the state will increase the
threat for heavy rainfall tonight through Monday. The
heaviest rainfall is expected to fall over windward and
mountain areas, but some periods of intense showers could
spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become
elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY FOR OAHU KAUAI
AND NIIHAU...
.Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through tonight with
the strongest winds expected over mountain areas and along leeward
slopes of Kauai and Oahu.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive,
especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with higher gusts and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Food and Drug Administration loosened restrictions again for gay and bi-sexual men who want to donate blood. Gay men in monogamous relationships can now donate anytime.
The administration eliminated the time restriction policy. The previous rule was gay and bi-sexual men could donate blood if they had no sexual contact with other men for minimum three months.
Three time Grammy winner and member of the LGBTQ community, Kalani Pe’a told KITV4 this rule helps focus on who is qualified to donate blood without being biased.
"I’m all about equality and equity and we're not hurting anyone, we're here to save lives. I say that as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ ohana and happily married to my husband for 14 years," said Pe’a.
Senator Hirono released a statement "I applaud the FDA for revising this outdated, discriminatory and medically unnecessary policy. This change is long overdue and will help save lives, while also taking an important step toward LGBTQ+ equality."
Others said this a great step forward to fight the national blood shortage.
The Hawaii Blood Bank supports the FDA's decision. Officials there said we are “in a situation we never want to see in Hawaii.” The state is in critical need of blood, specifically O blood.
"It’s challenging to import blood from the mainland, they have their blood shortages there. Additionally, there’s weather delays in this time of year and we can’t move around blood the way that we like,” said Fred McFadden, director of Donor Services at Hawaii Blood Bank.
The three month restriction for gay men and their partners will be replaced with an individual questionnaire.