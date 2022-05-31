FBI Takes Lead in Puna Fatal Fireworks Explosion

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through Wednesday morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
The investigation continued in Puna after a fatal fireworks explosion took the life of a father of three.
PUNA-- The FBI says a homemade fireworks explosion that killed a father of three was not a continued threat to public safety. Hawaii County police confirmed that the FBI had taken the lead on the investigation since the explosion Saturday.
35 year old Jessie Owen Thornton was flown from Hilo to Queens medical center and passed away Monday. The GoFundMe in honor of the father of three describes him being taken off life support, and that something went terribly wrong.
"He had been making some homemade fireworks. It definitely appeared as a hobby as opposed to anything more alarming," Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii County Police Department told KITV.
Big Island Police say the scene at Ala Naualani and Leila road Saturday was so uncommon, that other agencies were consulted, including both federal and local police departments on neighboring islands.
"He was located on the floor of their residence. A pretty secluded area. Obvious sign of traumatic injury to his front abdomen chest area," Amon-Wilkins added.
Law enforcement has not concluded exactly how the activity was illegal as of yet.
"This is the first experience I can recall with somebody making their own fireworks. And although you can order things online- even if its not illegal- it can still be very dangerous. Especially in your house without protective equipment with your wife and children sleeping one room away," Amon-Wilkins said.
A neighbor's Facebook post commented that officers were still on scene days after. Hawaii police say the investigation is ongoing.
"We are working with the agencies that responded as well as our prosecutors office to see exactly what potential violations there are," Amon-Wilkins told KITV.
Law enforcement also recovered firearms and what they described as 200 not-fully-grown marijuana plants. Thorton is survived by his wife and three daughters.