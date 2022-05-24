FBI Report shows active shooter events on the rise in 2021

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The FBI has released its Active Shooter Report for 2021, noting a sharp increase in active shootings from the previous year.
The bureau says in its report on active shooters for 2021, occurrences are up 52 per cent from the previous year.
There has been a constant increase year to year, with consistent patterns fitting those behind the uptick in active shootings.
"60 of the 61 were done by male assailants. I think also statistically, if you go back to 2017, we've seen a rise of almost 97 percent, going over those four years," Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill told KITV.
The number of active shooter events is more than triple the 20 incidences that occurred in 2016.
Only 2 shootings took place at schools in 2021 which is one less than pre-pandemic 2019. But that number fluctuates, as 4 took place at schools in 2018.
At least half the incidences year to year take place in areas of commerce.
Though completely eliminating the threat seems a far cry from where we are now Steven Merrill of the Hawaii field office told KITV, "We can make it harder and harder for someone to do us harm."
"What are some of the steps we can take? Again, Having more of a barrier, having a gate, having surveillance, having security guards that sort of thing. Making it a harder target. Making it more difficult for some one to penetrate and get inside," Merrill said.
What should you do if an active shooter situation unfolds?
For years the FBI slogan has been 'Run, Hide, Fight.' Getting away from the danger is the recommended the first option, while actually engaging the shooter is a last resort.
But as these tragedies have occurred in areas both urban or rural, with men of all ages and backgrounds behind the firearm, the FBI wants the public to be prepared.
"The number of states that these activities took place in last year was up to 30, Merrill told KITV, "So I think it's safe to say that wherever you are in America this could potentially happen. Whether it be here in Hawaii- 30 states were effected by these events in 2021, which related to over 100 people being killed."