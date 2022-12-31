 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBI recruiting for all positions

  • 0
FBI recruiting for all positions

FBI recruiting for all positions.

Looking for a career in law enforcement? The FBI's Honolulu office is hiring for all positions- both special agents and the staff who support them. Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu division, says, "Whether you're a college student now or thinking about another career, it's a great time to apply. We are going to have positions in the FBI in the next few years."

Merrill can't put a number on it, but says they always need special agents because the mandatory retirement age is 57, so there's always a group of agents leaving. "To be a special agent we only hire people between 23 to 37 years old who have a college degree," he says.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred