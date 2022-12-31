FBI recruiting for all positions.

Looking for a career in law enforcement? The FBI's Honolulu office is hiring for all positions- both special agents and the staff who support them. Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu division, says, "Whether you're a college student now or thinking about another career, it's a great time to apply. We are going to have positions in the FBI in the next few years."
Merrill can't put a number on it, but says they always need special agents because the mandatory retirement age is 57, so there's always a group of agents leaving. "To be a special agent we only hire people between 23 to 37 years old who have a college degree," he says.
If you don't fit that age or educational criteria, don't worry. You can come in as support staff helping with computers, evidence collection, forensic accounting, and a host of other specialties. "We hire a lot of people out of high school and we hire a lot of people for fourth, fifth careers sometimes as well," Merrill assures.
The FBI nationwide is focusing on diversity hires. "We're just looking for hard workers and smart people. We're not going to turn down any applications. But we'd love to have a more diverse FBI. That includes minorities and females. We want to make sure all our offices are representative of the communities we serve and that is 50% female," he says, adding that they like to hire locals as well. "I want people who think differently from me so I can understand things I might not have considered. That is the strength of the FBI- not just hearing about what I think, but all our experiences."
The FBI's website lists all the openings. And if you do apply, be prepared for a long vetting process. "There's a lot of boxes that need to be checked to make sure we're hiring the right people. Once you're in the FBI you have the same clearance I have as the head of the office," he says. As flexible as Merrill makes it sound, there's one qualification that isn't negotiable - that you not have a criminal record.