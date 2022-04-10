FBI "Mana Wahine" hiring event hopes to attract more female candidates

The FBI is looking for some women to serve and protect our country. It has a recruiting event this Friday in person and online. It's called Mana Wahine and it will showcase its women in law enforcement.
People can get a glimpse of the FBI and how it works, learn about different careers in the bureau, and hear stories about the training academy at Quantico, Virgina.
Breakout sessions include the following:
• Careers in the FBI
• A Day in the Life at Quantico
• Women in Stem
• Evidence Response Team
• FBI Collateral Duties (to include Tactical Operations, Crisis Negotiation, and Behavioral Analysis)
"The FBI has an incredible group of people, it always has. Some of its best employees are women. They offer a perspective some of the men might not have. Some of their experiences are interesting to me, both before and during their employment," says Honolulu office Special Agent In Charge Steven Merrill.
The event is on Friday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and by appointment if you're going in person. Due to limited capacity, participants in person will be selected randomly and be required to submit supporting documents. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Travel to the Honolulu Field Office in Kapolei is the responsibility of the participant.
The event will start promptly at 1 p.m. In-person participants should arrive at 12:30 p.m. for screening.