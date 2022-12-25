FBI Honolulu reviews 2022 accomplishments, sets 2023 priorities.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
As 2022 comes to a close, the FBI's office in Honolulu celebrates some wins in areas like public corruption, sextortion, and counterintelligence, and it shares what its crime fighting priorities are for the year ahead.
This year, the FBI was involved in the criminal cases of state lawmakers Kalani English and Ty Cullen, convicted of honest services wire fraud- taking bribes in exchange for influencing laws; and the case of wastewater executive Milton Choy, who pled guilty to bribing former Maui official Stewart Olani Stant into awarding him Maui County contracts. Their sentencing is in January.
These are just some of the notable corruption cases the FBI and its partners worked on. Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu field office Steven Merrill says tackling public corruption remains a major focus into 2023. "You'll find corruption is a high priority in most FBI offices. We're having a stronger focus on cybercrimes. It's more pervasive and cybercriminals have learned new techniques and are using that against our victims," he says.
Another top priority: sextortion. The FBI says it's seen a huge increase in the number of cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online. "A lot of boys are being targeted. Some of these criminals will entice these young men and women to put themselves in embarrassing situations online," asserts Merrill. "It's caused a lot of mental health issues which compounds the problem."
The FBI Honolulu will keep putting resources into fighting counter-intelligence, which is something it doesn't usually get to talk about. For instance, this year, the Honolulu office made news when Asia Janay Lavarello was sentenced to three months of imprisonment and a $5,500 fine for knowingly removing and mishandling classified information concerning national defense.
Merrill explains how they set their strategy every year, saying, "Every year I sit down with my team at the FBI and we go over what we've seen in the past year and what we expect in the next year. We are lucky in Hawai'i to have excellent partners in all the things we do."
Merrill says his division will be putting money and manpower to those issues. "These are crimes against us as taxpayers. I take it very seriously," he emphasizes.
He says while combatting crime is expensive, we would pay a much greater price if we leave those areas unchecked.