 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

FBI Honolulu reviews 2022 accomplishments, sets 2023 priorities

  • 0
FBI Honolulu reviews 2022 accomplishments, sets 2023 priorities

FBI Honolulu reviews 2022 accomplishments, sets 2023 priorities.

As 2022 comes to a close, the FBI's office in Honolulu celebrates some wins in areas like public corruption, sextortion, and counterintelligence, and it shares what its crime fighting priorities are for the year ahead.

This year, the FBI was involved in the criminal cases of state lawmakers Kalani English and Ty Cullen, convicted of honest services wire fraud- taking bribes in exchange for influencing laws; and the case of wastewater executive Milton Choy, who pled guilty to bribing former Maui official Stewart Olani Stant into awarding him Maui County contracts. Their sentencing is in January.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred