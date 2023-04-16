Fatal Maili shooting caused by illegal cockfight was inevitable, experts said

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The fatal shooting in Maili near Waianae was the first to come out of an illegal cockfighting event.
However, experts said it was only a matter of time and tragedies like this were eventually going to happen.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The fatal shooting in Maili near Waianae was the first to come out of an illegal cockfighting event.
However, experts said it was only a matter of time and tragedies like this were eventually going to happen.
According to a study, not only is Hawaii the hub for this crime but it is the center for trafficking on and off the island for both the continental United States and Asia.
“We know it’s cruel. We know it’s tangled up with money laundering, narcotics trafficking and illegal drugs and now we know it leads to mass shootings," said Wayne Pacelle, president at Animal Wellness Action.
Pacelle said breeders can win up to $100,000 in one night at a cock fighting derby.
Animal cruelty to dogs and cats is a class C felony in the islands, but for cockfighting it is a misdemeanor.
"There’s an inconsistency with Hawaii law. There is wide spread illegal cockfighting and politicians have been timid to pass a statute with the same set of penalties for other forms of malicious animal cruelty," said Pacelle.
Activists are pushing for stricter laws at the federal level to not only make cockfighting a felony in Hawaii but to restrict shipping certain birds here.
Right now, a simple fine from the state when they are caught is what experts call "their price of doing business."
One winning bird can be sold for $2,500.
Aside from the fatal shooting, the most case of illegal cockfighting happened last month on the Big Island.
four men were arrested and charged for drugs and possession of illegal firearms. Officers also recovered live and dead chickens, cockfighting drugs, and almost $8,000.
More than 800 people were estimated to be at that cockfight.
Animal Wellness Action is introducing the anti-cock fighting legislation in congress to target the states where this crime is thriving.
Hawaii being number one- the state reported to have more than 30 exporters.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.