Farmers in North Kohala Hope Water Runs Again

KOHALA-- A century old irrigation ditch, that supplied millions of gallons of water to farmers on a daily basis in North Kohala has been out of commission for years.
But it appears help is on the way.
State lawmakers have budgeted 10 million dollars to address the Kohala Ditch, which had supplied water to farming communities for more than a hundred years. The money has been allocated through the Department of Agriculture.
At the height of its use, the Kohala Ditch, built in 1906, supplied over 25 million gallons of water a day to bolster up the sugarcane industry. Then in 2006, an earthquake shut down the district's vital water source which would usher water for miles from the adjacent valley.
A major repair effort was launched with earthquake relief funds, restoring the engineering marvel, built at the end of the 19th century by mostly Japanese migrant workers, some even losing their lives in the process.
Over 5 million gallons of water a day supplied farmers after the 2006 disaster; but today, nothing. Miles of waterway are now overgrown with tall grass.
In April of 2020, the water supply to the Kohala irrigation ditch was cut off again.
"Due to a landslide in the west branch of Honokani, which had damaged one of the flumes- the main flume that was rebuilt in 2006," local rancher Bill Wong told KITV4 of the water bridge structures that make up the irrigation ditch.
The 14.5 mile long engineering marvel had been vital to farmers. They formally paid a small sum monthly to a management organization, as millions of gallons of water continued to be directed in across land owned by Kamehameha schools and others.
"The majority of the ditch was made up of the tunnels drilled through our mountainside," Wong explained.
"It's night and day, you know, with the overgrowth in this ditch," Ed Teixeira who worked for civil defense during the 2006 operation said looking out on an overgrown channel, "Three years ago, before the collapse, you'd see the cut of the ditch right through here, and water running."
Farmer David Fuertes had to switch to using county water. "We used to pay $22 a month. Now we're up to $700 a month," Fuertes said, "So it really reduced production."
The plants at the Fuertes farm were healthy and green before the 2020 collapse. But today, taro and eggplant, have wilted at the farming site of Kahua Pa'a Mua (the program Fuertes runs to educate the next generation on innovative farming techniques.)
The recent crisis has had a collective of farmers searching for solutions. "We have a lot of young farmers, a lot of different variety of farmers, but we all need water," Kirk Eubanks, President of the Kohala Ditch Coop, explained.
What will $10 million earmarked to the Department of Ag mean? Farmers have been left wanting for the engineering of days of old.
"I'm so glad to see monies again allocated for the restoration of that beautiful and historic and economically important ditch operation," Teixeira told KITV4, "And see this community basically work together, struggle with the challenges on how do we get water back to the ditch, back to the farmers."
Still, the drip irrigation lines belonging to David Fuertes remain dry, as a thirst remains for returning to how things were before.
"Taro for the families, for paiai, which is you know before making poi," Fuertes said, "And then sharing it with the rest of the community."
Water once flowed at a steady pace over the 14 mile long waterway, via the 19th century designed engineering marvel, dropping only 1 foot for every 100 linear feet. The community hopes it will flow again.