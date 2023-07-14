 Skip to main content
Family Searches for Mother of Two, Ocean search suspended

Family continues search for mother of 2 on the Puna coast

Shanice Ogata-Staudinger went missing Sunday in a remote area of Puna known as Hau Bush. Relatives say some evidence shows she may not have gone opihi picking.

The family is now offering a reward for her safe return.

HAU BUSH-- Ocean operations on the Puna coast have ended in the search for a 29 year old mother of two.

The woman went missing on a trip to a remote coastal location known as Hau Bush. But family members are now continuing the search on their own.

