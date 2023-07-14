Family Searches for Mother of Two, Ocean search suspended

HAU BUSH-- Ocean operations on the Puna coast have ended in the search for a 29 year old mother of two.
The woman went missing on a trip to a remote coastal location known as Hau Bush. But family members are now continuing the search on their own.
HAU BUSH-- Ocean operations on the Puna coast have ended in the search for a 29 year old mother of two.
The woman went missing on a trip to a remote coastal location known as Hau Bush. But family members are now continuing the search on their own.
Through Wednesday, Hawaii Police with scent-trailing canines searched the area where Shanice Ogata Staudinger was last seen. She was presumed to have gone opihi picking.
However, nobody saw if the mother of two went actually into the water to gather the sea snails native to the islands.
Family members are seeking information, left wondering if there's more to the story.
"She might have had her, you know, personal problem, but she's a mom with two beautiful daughters who needs to come home. She has her family who loves her," Jessica Staudinger, Shanice's cousin, said, "And we're just asking the public if they know where she is to please let us know."
On Sunday Shanice and her cousin Makai took a mud road to a remote section of the Puna Coast.
At the end of the mud road in this section known as Hau Bush, there are parking spots near the water. According to Shanice's cousin, there were already cars parked in the area, so the two decided instead to turn right and go up the hill.
Family members have also been searching the upper parking area, where they say the cousin Makai went off to pick Opihi on his own. Police also conducted a search, which some family members were present for.
"The dog came down to the bottom parking lot and picked up Shanice there, and it only stayed in a certain area. Sniffing for Shanice, the dog wouldn't go out past the cliffs to the water," Naomi Staudinger told KITV4.
The Hawaii Police Department told KITV4, "The canine showed a strong interest in the vehicle, which Ogata Staudinger arrived in, and the immediate surrounding area. The canine did not follow a scent towards the ocean."
HPD added, "However, the canine handler related that the environment wasn't ideal."
"I never see her make her bag or anything or leave the truck to go pick," Makai Staudinger told KITV4 of his cousin.
Adding to the mystery, the woman's cousin says she left her knife on the truck windshield and didn't appear to have any other knife to pick opihi with. Also, a seatbelt was left behind.
"The seatbelt that you put around your waist, that's how I make my bag, that was outside of her door," Makai added, "When I took the detectives up there, I found it outside the door on the ground."
Hawaii police continue to search for leads. The family is appealing to those who were in the vehicles at Hau Bush on Sunday, or anybody else who may have information about the mother's whereabouts.
"We're offering a $1,500 cash reward to give us leads of where she is and you'll get your reward. But first we want her back healthy," Jessica Staudinger said.
Naomi added, holding back tears, "We just want to home whether she's alive or she passed."
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.