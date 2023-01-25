Family rallies around 35-year-old mother of five battling breast cancer

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Less than a year ago Jonnel Kekauoha Rodrigues celebrated being cancer free after three years of life-altering treatments that included chemotherapy, radiation and a mastectomy.
The 35-year-old mother of five says her family could not wait to move on to the next chapter of life.
But their excitement was short lived. Just three months later, doctors discovered the breast cancer had spread to her brain.
"Hard to see when you cannot fix something," said her sister Kaylah Kekauoha. "You feel hopeless -- helpless -- you cannot help her."
After more cancer treatments, the brain tumors more than doubled and doctors told her there wasn't much more they could do.
About 1,200 women are diagnosed each year with breast cancer in Hawaii, with a disproportionate number being Native Hawaiian.
"For Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders, there is a little bit more aggressiveness in terms of disease, particularly for breast cancer," said Dr. Naoto Ueno, director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center. "So that's something that people should know. But regardless of what demographic you are, it's important to pay attention to your breasts and make sure you try to make a diagnosis early."
Cancer researchers are currently studying why Native Hawaiian women have among the highest breast cancer rates in the state -- affecting the lives of many families searching for ways to help their loved ones survive.
"Our love for Jonnel, it just helps us to keep on moving forward, keep on trying to be positive even in a negative thing, and always trying to look at look at the glass as half full and not half empty," said her brother John Kekauoha. "We just want her to feel our love."
Kekauoha Rodrigues is getting hospice care, but the family says they're not giving up hope. They're now raising money to get her to a specialized cancer clinic in Houston via an online campaign here.
"It's a greater chance than what the doctors are giving us here and so we're going to fight to get her there, that is what we want to do. Fight to get her there and hope for the best," added Kaylah Kekauoha. "Get her to see her children grow up. Her children get married. She's got so much to live for. She's just too young to give up."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.