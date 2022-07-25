Family of woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway speaks out about ex-husband charged with murder

The mother of Dana Alotaibi, the woman brutally killed last week, describes her former son-in-law Bryant Tejeda-Castillo as a troubled man who lacked empathy.
Tejeda-Castillo, originally from New York, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-wife.
Natalia Cespedes said she barely knew her son-in-law, but Tejeda-Castillo twice told her he needed help with his mental health. And on one visit to Hawaii a year ago as she was leaving to return home to the mainland, she knew something was wrong.
"We cry and he told me, 'Why you cry? I never cry. I don't feel nothing, nothing.' I remember that words. I said, 'How? How he don't feel nothing?'," Cespedes said. "Probably because I give love to all my family. I give a lot of love and they give to me. Probably this guy [didn't] receive love when he grow [up], I don't know."
Cespedes said the couple was married for almost three years and had a rocky relationship for most of it.
"We can't believe it. Sometimes I think we're still in denial because we didn't see my sister's body," said Alotaibi's sister, Nadin. "We're all heartbroken. We're all trying our best to see my sister and bring her back home. Since we couldn't see her when she was alive. She was planning to go back home."
Marine Corps Base Hawaii told KITV military police and the Honolulu Police Department responded to multiple domestic disputes both on and off base. They also stated that the couple were referred to counseling and support services.
The Marine Corps also issued a no contact order banning Tejeda-Castillo from contacting his estranged wife. But in March, the Marine was disciplined for violating the "No Contact" order and for making a "nonviolent threat" to Alotaibi.
"Basically my husband threatened to kill me," Alotaibi said in a YouTube video posted on July 13.
Alotaibi said in the video that she was waiting to separate assets so she could move back home to the East Coast. And that the military had promised to help move her things.
But when her daughter cried out for help multiple times, Cespedes said no one listened.
Cespedes said she wants justice for her daughter -- who was pregnant -- and to prevent this from happening to other families.
"Now she's dead because nobody want to hear," she said. "This will continue to happen if we don't stop it. It's a lot of pain, a lot of families destroyed. I will not see my grandbaby anymore, my first baby I will not see."
The family's hoping to soon bring Alotaibi's body back home to Virginia.
