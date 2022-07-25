 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Family of woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway speaks out about ex-husband charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
H-3 murder

The mother of Dana Alotaibi, the woman brutally killed last week, describes her former son-in-law Bryant Tejeda-Castillo as a troubled man who lacked empathy.

Tejeda-Castillo, originally from New York, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-wife.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK