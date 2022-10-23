 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness

  • Updated
  • 0
cancer

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands.

"It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a match but a bunch of things need to line up in order for you to be a donor. We're so lucky to be able to be a half-match, there's a lot of people that don't have that as an option and the only option is finding a donor. We want to help others who truly need a match that don't have the option we did to save Seeley," said Hayley Borges.

rezen davis

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred