Family of H1 freeway crash victims hoping accident will be a wakeup call for drivers

Ben and Dolores Lum were identified as the couple killed in the H1 freeway crash.
The Lums were supposed to be enjoying their retirement years surrounded by their family.
"That one thing ruined my life or at least changed it forever," said their grandson Alex Lum. "And it could have been avoided."
Alex Lum said he recently moved back home to Hawaii to be closer to his grandparents, popo and gung-gung.
"To help them retire and move on to the next chapter of their lives and that was taken away from them," he said.
Ben and Dolores Lum were just a couple miles away from home when they were rear-ended near the Kaonohi Street overpass, spun out over multiple lanes and then broadsided by another vehicle.
The couple was beloved by their 'ohana -- many of whom were flying in from the mainland Friday after the tragedy.
"They were the glue -- the head -- they kept the puzzle together," Lum said. "Anyone who has crossed their paths knows how loving and generous they were. They'll be missed greatly."
Ben was a contractor who built his own home in Salt Lake.
"He was a very, very, very hardworking, I don't know, a hardworking person. So even in his 80s he he didn't know how to stop so he either had a hammer or a screwdriver in his hand."
And Dolores -- a kind and loving grandmother who never let anyone go hungry.
"They always took care of us. They always took care of the people around them. They always made sure that everything was was accounted for, paid for, thought of," he added. "Popo and Gung-Gung always bought extra and always gave extra to anyone."
And his grandmother always put safety first.
"She's a very cautious driver and someone rear ended her and from there, now they're dead," Lum said.
The 34-year-old driver who rear-ended the couple causing a chain reaction of crashes has a long history of traffic crimes, including speeding and DUI.
KITV4 is not naming him because he hasn't yet been charged with a crime.
"Every day there's another accident, another death," Lum said. "Just be aware. This could have been avoided just by taking that extra couple of seconds, couple of minutes. It can save a life ... or it can kill someone."