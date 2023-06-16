Family of Cyberbullied Special Needs Child Still Wants Answers

EWA BEACH HI (KITV4) -- It was a disturbing case of cyberbullying that took place at Campbell High School involving a special needs student. In April 2023 an outgoing senior at the school allegedly took a picture of the autistic child using the urinal, then posted it online for other kids at the school to see.
At the center of the controversy is how this situation happened at all. As protocol goes, whenever the student needed to use the restroom he is supposed to be walked there by the teacher to make sure the student is safe. In this case the student's mother says her son was left unescorted, leaving him vulnerable to what eventually took place.
Two months later, the family still doesn’t have many answers.
“I feel that [the Department of Education] and James Campbell have not taken any steps to reach out to me,” said Melissa Harper-Osai, mother of the victimized student. “I reached out to the principal because no one reached out to me. The superintendent for the district did not reach out to me until he got a complaint from the Governor's office that I wrote to the governor of Hawaii. So no one has reached out to me to come up with any solution. I'm trying to change the teacher for my son, but James Campbell High School's principal is denying me that right. And I have to fight to get the teacher changed.”
She mentioned that even with the little response she received about how to approach next year, there are still no assurances that there will be a different teacher - Harper-Osai affirms this is within their rights. KITV 4 reached out to the school leadership but have not yet received a reply.
Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.