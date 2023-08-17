Family mourning death of Lahaina father who stayed back to save his house

That's where he raised his children, watched over his neighbors and always lent a helping hand.
"With all his heart I know that he was trying to fight the fire to save our home," his son Joshua said. "So we can come back to our home as a whole family."
As home after home went up in flames, Alfredo made sure his family, tenants and neighbors were led to safety, while he stayed back.
"All his hard work right there and what he put out for the family," Joshua added.
After searching for him for days, his family was notified that Alfredo didn't make it out.
"The last thing we heard from my brother was that he was smiling and he was happy to stay back," he said. "He is in the great hands now with the Lord up above. He just looks down right now. He's an angel."
Galinato picked pineapples, worked at hotels and was the provider for his family.
"I miss everything about my dad right now. His personality is just straight funny. I mean he just makes us smile every day with his jokes," Joshua said. "I just miss him."
"The get togethers we'll be missing that," added Galinato's son, John. "Gatherings. He takes care of us a lot of times. He's retired, but he just helps all the family. We'll be missing him, seeing his face, his smile, everything -- all the moments."
This is just one of many heartbreaking stories of loss in the tight-knit community where 'ohana means everything.
"He's just the spirit of aloha," Joshua said.
The family lost their home and has set up a GoFundMe here.