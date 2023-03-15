Family members want justice for Jordan Laulusa --, and forgiveness for her murderer

Honolulu prosecutors today charged 25-year-old Samuel Jones with second-degree murder.
He's accused of killing 21-year-old Laau Jordan Laulusa, whose body was found in a burned vehicle in Mililani.
"Real kind person," said Laulusa's uncle Sasoa Feagai. "She's the kind of person that would do anything for anybody."
Known by her middle name Jordan, family members describe her as a beautiful person who loved her big 'ohana and had big dreams.
A soldier with the Hawaii Army National Guard, she was looking forward to expanding her horizons and travelling with the military.
Until her life was tragically cut short.
"Where's the love? What happened? It's so hard to think about something like this happen(ing) to anybody," he said. "But it does happen. Without the aloha and love that we should give people."
Jordan's body was found on Monday in a burning car at Mililani High School.
Police say witnesses saw the suspect opening and closing doors on the car moments before the fire started --and said he was carrying a 'bladed weapon.'
When he took off, witnesses followed him until police arrived and arrested him.
"Thankful for those people who did that otherwise who knows how long it's going to be to be solved," Feagai said.
Family members say Jordan was not in a relationship with Jones and had only recently met him at a social gathering.
"We're just dealing with the tragedy of it and try to make sense of what had happened," he added.
Her family says they're trying to move on as best they can. And they're hopeful: "Whatever the outcome is is justice for Jordan."
And forgiveness for her murderer.
"My sister said she's willing to forgive," Feagai said. "I guess it's about all we can do now."
