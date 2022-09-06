Family forgives man pleading guilty in Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU-- "On the night that you put a bullet in my child's heart. And that long ride to the hospital, God told me to just pray for you," the mother of Alan Jennings said to the 26 year old man who killed her son.
Having plead guilty to manslaughter, Kapono Miranda appeared in court and looked into the eyes of the mother of the victim, 20-year-old Alan Jennings.
After the victim's mother told Miranda their family prays for him, the now 26 year old apologized for the shooting.
"And I'm genuinely sorry," Miranda said.
Miranda told the court if he could trade places with the man he killed, he would.
Relatives of Alan Jennings emphasized compassion and forgiveness.
"It's been like this the first day. It never ended. The pain is still here like it was yesterday. It's just a shocker," Kana Jennings said of his son's 2019 death, "And we're just happy and pleased it's all over with. We're happy with Kapono stepping up and just being a man. We're just glad it's all over with "
Relatives of Miranda declined to comment but voiced their love and support as Kapono Miranda was escorted from the courtroom.
Relatives of Alan Jennings thanked the prosecution team for giving the victim's family closure.
"Justice has been served, we'd like to thank you on behalf of our family. It doesn't bring back Alan. Nothing brings him back," a relative said to the prosecutor on the case.
Some shed tears, and the father of Alan Jennings told KITV, "We miss our son. We just hope the best Just moving forward from here you know. We forgive Kapono. Because we have love in our hearts. We're loving people. My mom raised us that way," Jennings said.
And what can young people learn for the story?
"They can learn not to carry guns and stuff. It's not gonna help you in any way but hurt you," Jennings warned the younger generation.