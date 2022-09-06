 Skip to main content
Family forgives man pleading guilty in Ala Moana shooting

  • Updated
Man sentenced 20 years for 2019 shooting

Kapono Miranda was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars for the fatal 2019 shooting.

HONOLULU-- "On the night that you put a bullet in my child's heart. And that long ride to the hospital, God told me to just pray for you," the mother of Alan Jennings said to the 26 year old man who killed her son.

Having plead guilty to manslaughter, Kapono Miranda appeared in court and looked into the eyes of the mother of the victim, 20-year-old Alan Jennings.

