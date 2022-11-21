Family continues to suffer physically and financially from Red Hill fuel leak

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM
HST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Thousands of families have been suffering because of the Red Hill fuel leak that happened a year ago.
Lacey Quintero's family moved to Hawaii last November for her husband's military orders. Quintero, her husband, and her two daughters al became sick from the first day they started drinking and using the Navy water lines.
They moved out of their house at the Hickman base and into a hotel to escape the contaminated water.
Once the Navy was no longer paying for the hotel they were forced to move back into their house. They took their children out of their contaminated schools on the base to help protect the from getting more sick.
Quintero has joined over 100 other families in the lawsuit against the Navy. She is hoping the Navy is held accountable for the hardships they have caused for countless families.
She hopes her family is compensated for the financial strain they continue to face due to medical bills and having to relocate.
"I am very worried about what the future holds for the health of my children and myself. this cannot happen again. They must be held accountable. The trial is one way that we will try to do that" shares Quintero.